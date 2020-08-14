Media Advisory: Frontline Workers Kick-off Series of 22 Political Protests to Restore Workplace Rights, Media Conference Monday 10:00 A.M.

Article content continued
Michael Hurley, President of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE) and Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario, will hold a media conference on Monday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom.
WHAT: Media conference to review political protests to restore workplace rights
WHEN: Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
WHO: OCHU/CUPE President, Michael Hurley and CUPE Ontario President, Fred Hahn
WHERE: Zoom Conference Call
Media are asked to please register in advance for Monday’s 10:00 a.m. media conference at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqduiurDssEtTv_Smkf__HfWbAbHTLix0M.
After registering, media will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the media conference.
PW:gb/cope491
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005455/en/
Contacts
Paul Whyte, CUPE Communications, 647-212-9887, [email protected]
Daniel Tseghay, CUPE Communications, 647-220-9739, [email protected]
#distro