Media Advisory: Frontline Workers Kick-off Series of 22 Political Protests to Restore Workplace Rights, Media Conference Monday 10:00 A.M.

Michael Hurley, President of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE) and Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario, will hold a media conference on Monday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom.

WHAT: Media conference to review political protests to restore workplace rights

WHEN: Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

WHO: OCHU/CUPE President, Michael Hurley and CUPE Ontario President, Fred Hahn

WHERE: Zoom Conference Call

Media are asked to please register in advance for Monday’s 10:00 a.m. media conference at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqduiurDssEtTv_Smkf__HfWbAbHTLix0M.

After registering, media will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the media conference.

Paul Whyte, CUPE Communications, 647-212-9887, [email protected]

Daniel Tseghay, CUPE Communications, 647-220-9739, [email protected]

