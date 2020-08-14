Looking Behind Trump’s Latest Attack on Canada’s Aluminum Exports

I put some of your questions to Chad P. Brown, an economist and trade analyst at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

There are good arguments that you should be treated better. But, unfortunately, this is the Trump administration’s approach.

Maybe yes, if you wanted to feel like you should be special and not be mistreated this way. But if you’re like, “We should just be treated like everybody else,” well, you’re being treated no better, no worse than other countries.

Are there big political gains for President Trump heading up to November in picking on Canada? It’s hard to see how that would be.

If anything, this is a way that he’s differentiating himself from [former] Vice President Biden. Joe Biden has indicated he would work more closely with allies on trade issues.

There are certainly political gains to picking on China, to be seen as being be tough on China.

The underlying trade issue with aluminum is Chinese overcapacity.

That being said, there’s nothing in the trade agreement between the Trump administration and China tackling the subsidies problem.