LIVE | Crime stats paint a rosy picture of crime in SA – Cele

6m ago
Cele says South Africans have been forthcoming with information during the lockdown period. He says “we are aware that this is not the full picture”, referring to the data collection period.
10m ago
31m ago
Banning and suspension of alcohol has nothing to do with
crime, but rather to do with the health system, says Cele
33m ago
Cele takes questions: Some school burglaries were organised
and some were spontaneous, says Cele.
Stolen goods were kept at different locations.
No data on the measure of illegal cigarettes.
42m ago
Stock theft followed a different trajectory to other crime
categories. Stock theft increased in Eastern Cape, KZN, Northern Cape and
Western Cape.
44m ago
651 burglaries at
non-residential places in KwaZulu-Natal
46m ago
Most rapes happened at the residence of the perpetrator or
victim – 870
47m ago
Eight police officers were murdered over the period. Nine
murders in attacks on farms and small holdings
49m ago
In terms of the reduction in crimes against women and children during stage 4 and 5 of the lockdown, Cele conceded that the low number of cases reported could be due to women not being able to escape their abusers to report the crimes.
50m ago
Arguments were the highest cause factor of crime during the
period. Robbery, mob justice and taxis also played significant roles
51m ago
Cele attributes the decrease in all crimes being committed to the lockdown. conditions for crime to thrive were not normal and there was an increase in boots on the ground.
52m ago
112 murders were recorded. 312 women, 12 men raped.
54m ago
Burglary at non-residential property the only category to
increase.
Other contact crime categories decreased.
58m ago
Cele says sexual offences recorded a 39.7% drop and that there was a 40.4% drop in rape cases reported.
58m ago
Burglaries at residential premises dropped by over 30% whilst on the other hand Burglary at non-residential premises increased by 9.1%.
59m ago
To date, 298 252 people have been arrested and charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act.
181 579 were released on warning to appear before court.
1h ago
“The SAPS a place for criminals and the long arm of the
law will catch up with you and show you no mercy,” says Cele.
Comment on corrupt police members
1h ago
163 police officers were arrested for violating lockdown
regulations, says Cele.
Hopes that IPID will investigate police brutality
1h ago
From Level 3 of lockdown, cases began to increase. People
began to return to work and the alcohol ban was lifted, says Cele
1h ago
There was a 29.4% drop in contact-related crime. Burglary
dropped by 30%, but an increased number of attacks on schools.
The first quarter was a much safer to live in SA
1h ago
Crime stats paint a never-before seen rosy picture as a
result of lockdown regulations, says Cele.
There were also more boots on the ground to combat crime
1h ago
SAPS responded to millions of domestic violence calls, says
Cele
1h ago
Over 200 000 arrested for lockdown violations, but it is not
the police’s aim to criminalise South Africans, says Cele
1h ago
SANDF helped SAPS with enforcement of lockdown regulations,
says Cele.
Resulted in the confiscation of millions of rand of
contraband and illegal weapons. Also made an impact on organised crime
1h ago
Cele presents the crime statistics for the first quarter of
2020
1h ago
1h ago
