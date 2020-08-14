Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fashion Designer for Not Giving Enough Credits

Instagram

Sarcastically responding to the Kylie Cosmetics owner’s shout-out to Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, Michael Costello accuses the reality TV star of ignoring the work of lesser-known designers ‘unless it’s paid.’

–

Kylie Jenner has caught the heat from fashion designer Michael Costello, who accuses the model of not giving enough credits to his works. The designer got bitter after he noticed the 23-year-old star’s shout-out to Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing in her Instagram post.

In the said photo, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star rocked a colorful jewel-encrusted dress from the high-end fashion brand. Thanking Olivier for dressing her on her special day, she wrote in the caption, “thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress.”

<br />

While many left gushing comments on the post, Michael had another thing to say to the brunette beauty. “Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress,” he sarcastically wrote in the comment section. Accusing the mother of one of only promoting well-known brands and ignoring the work of lesser-known designers “unless it’s paid,” he continued, “And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag , mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid.”

“And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what,” the designer added, before noting, “this post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I’m lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team . Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth! …”

Claiming that he spoke not only for himself but also for other designers who have never been tagged despite having designed dress for Kylie, Michael went on saying, “But it’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones . (this has nothing to do with my brand ) but it definitely has a lot to do with the la designers why not tag at least one ? Not all the time but maybe once in a while.”

<br />

Many have seemingly agreed with Michael as his lengthy message to the star has amassed at least 2,000 likes, but Kylie has not responded to his claims.