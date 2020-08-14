Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Deny Being Biphobic

In other news, Teddi claims in an Instagram video that she has been receiving death threats from fans that she’s forced to turn off comments on her last post in the platform.

While current season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” focuses on Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards‘ alleged hookup, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp have been receiving criticism for their response to the controversy. As some people accuse them of being biphobic, the two have broken her silence on the matter.

They addressed it during their appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” following Wednesday’s episode of “RHOBH”. “People thought you were being anti-bisexual,” host Andy began the conversation. “Why do you all say, ‘I don’t care what Denise and Brandi do in private,’ and then you’re talking about it constantly and covering your faces and acting shocked?”



“It has nothing to do with that,” Kyle replied. “If you hear a married woman has an affair and you’re on a reality show, it’s going to come up. It’s been said on camera! If it was not told to us on camera, it would not have come up, honestly. But it’s an affair, regardless of if it’s a man or a woman, and you’re on a reality show.”

The 51-year-old continued, “I really honestly wish that Denise had just said to us that night, ‘You know what, believe what you want, I know the truth, now let’s talk about how I feel about our relationship with the women’ It would have been done. But it kept going on and on because she kept saying, ‘I never talk to her, I barely know her.’ And it just sort of was perpetuating the situation.”

Teddi, meanwhile, said, “She went into, ‘She had sex with somebody else in this group,’ just continuing to bring up the point that we weren’t trying to have.” She continued, “So then it just started adding more fuel to the fire. And when I said at the first dinner, ‘This is really bad,’ it wasn’t because it was a woman, it was because it was an affair that we were told on camera. It was already out there.”





Later on Thursday, Teddi also claimed in an Instagram video that she received death threats which forced her to turn off comments on her last post. “I have always loved doing ‘Real Housewives’, the good, the bad, the ugly, because I know it’s an escape for so many people watching,” she said.

“But what’s happening right now is taking it to the next level. I had so many comments on my last post saying they wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children, and that’s really where enough is enough. You guys tune in for drama, then enjoy the drama, but coming after people you do not know and wishing they died has got to stop,” she explained.