Kiesza Promises to Share More About Her Brain Injury Recovery Following ‘Crave’ Release

The ‘Hideaway’ hitmaker was left bedridden and suffered from debilitating headaches and hallucinations after she got involved in an Uber accident in Toronto, Canada, back in 2017.

Kiesza has promised fans there’s a lot more to her recovery from a car accident than she’s ready to talk about.

The “Hideaway” hitmaker was badly injured while riding in an Uber in Toronto, Canada, in 2017, a terrifying experience that left her bedbound, suffering from debilitating headaches and hallucinations, as well as not knowing if she would ever be herself or sing again.

However, the star has now recovered well enough to release a new album, “Crave”, after undergoing treatment including a consultation with a spirit animal healer, who spoke to a horse spirit in her head, a frog spirit in her foot and a zebra spirit in her back.

In a press release, Kiesza says that the new record tells the positive side of her recovery – but hints there’s much more to her story she wants to share with fans when the time is right.

“There is so much I could and want to tell you about what it took to get to this album and why it sounds the way it does,” the Canadian musician teases. “I will tell you everything in time, but for now just know that this album is intended to lift you up. It’s there to give you a second wind and boost your spirit.”

Speaking about her decision to keep things upbeat on “Crave”, the pop star adds, “I wanted it to be positive, for you and for me, as I know a lot of us need that right now. I’ve been on that same rollercoaster that you almost certainly have for the past five years; that one they call life. And there is still so much to share.”

“Crave” debuted to strong reviews on Friday, August 14.