Keyshia Ka’Oir Reveals That She & Gucci Mane Are Expecting!

Looks like there is a baby wop on the way Roommates! We all know Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane aren’t shy about showing off their lavish lifestyle. Whether it be iced out watches, expensive car or matching designer outfits, when it comes to showing off and showing out, no one does it better than Gucci and Keyshia. Now, they celebrate the greatest gift as they both took to instagram to share the news with the world!

As you’d imagine, the announcement wasn’t typical. Nothing the Wopsters do is typical, so why should this be any different right? In fact, we had to double check to make sure our eyes weren’t playing tricks on us! Keyshia Ka’Oir uploaded a sultry photo in black lingerie captioning the pic with “I ain’t athletic but on [Gucci Mane’s] D I did gymnastics.” That, along with an emoji of a pregnant woman was how she revealed she was an expectant mother! See her reveal below:

View this post on Instagram Yassss! #KeyshiaKaOir just revealed she is expecting! Congrats to her and #GucciMane A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 14, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

Keyshia Ka’Oir wasn’t the only one who went straight to the ‘gram to share the good news, Gucci also uploaded a photo confirming the announcement. See what he said below:

View this post on Instagram #GucciMane confirms #KeyshiaKaOir is pregnant (See previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 14, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

Though Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci both have kids respectively, this will be the first child that the couple shares. As of now, there is no word on the gender, or any potential names. The only thing we know for sure is that t his baby is probably going to have designer clothes, the iciest chains and be the flyest kid on social media. Now may be a good time to ask, y’all think they’re adopting?? Cause I’m ready! Anyway, congrats to Gucci and Keyshia on their new journey as parents together! Can’t wait to see this bundle of joy!

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Keyshia Ka’Oir Reveals That She & Gucci Mane Are Expecting! appeared first on The Shade Room.