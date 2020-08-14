Keyshia Ka’oir Announces She’s Pregnant With Gucci Mane’s Baby Via NSFW Post

Instagram

The ‘Black Beatles’ rapper also shares the happy news with his social media followers, posting a photo of his model wife flaunting her baby bump in a sexy lingerie.

–

Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir. Nearly three years after tying the knot, the 35-year-old announced that she and the rapper are expecting their first child together.

Keyshia took to Instagram to share a picture of her flaunting her baby bump in a scantily-clad lingerie. Getting a little bit NSFW, she wrote in the caption of the post, “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics.” Gucci jumped to the comment section of the post to gush over his wife by saying, “My wife [red heart emoji].”

<br />

Not only Keyshia, but Gucci also shared the happy news with his Instagram followers. Posting another photo of his wife showing off her baby bump, the “Black Beatles” rapper raved, “My wife is pregnant my life is great.”

<br />

Friends and followers have since congratulated them, including Trina, Yung Miami, Normani Kordei and LaLa Anthony. “Yeaaaay we about to be uncles and aunties for Icy Baby,” one follower wrote in the comment section. “Congratss welcome to the mommy club,” another said, while someone else admitted s/he had been “waiting” for this moment to happen.

While the unborn baby will be Gucci and Keyshia’s, who tied the knot back in October 2017, first child together, the latter already has a son and two daughters from previous relationships. Meanwhile, the rapper is also a father to a son, whose existence he wasn’t aware of until he was almost a year old.

He opened up about it in his 2017 autobiography, “I know what you’re thinking. What son? Truth is I didn’t know him all that well either. I’d only learned I had a child a year before. He was already 10 months old. A girl I used to see had a baby and people were saying it looked like me. I hadn’t even known she was pregnant. I reached out and asked her if it was mine. She was unsure. I took a blood test and sure enough, I was the father of the little boy.”