Kat Graham Breaks Down in Tears as She Gets Candid About Embracing Her Natural Hair

Recalling the time when her hairstylist gave her a conditioner, the actress says through tears that the product ‘helped me figure out that my hair will work with me, if I don’t give up on it.’

Kat Graham is getting candid about her journey to embrace her natural hair. The actress has recently been featured in Vogue’s Beauty Secret series, where she opened up about her go-to beauty regimen. However, as she talked about her struggles to love her natural hair, she immediately got teary-eyed.

In the video, Kat credited her hairstylist, Rachel Lee, for inspiring her to wear her natural hair during quarantine. As she showed off the products that she has been using to condition her hair, “The Vampire Diaries” star said, “Right before quarantine, I had a week of press to do. We didn’t know what was happening. It was just flights were getting canceled, borders were getting closed, and why am I crying over conditioner?”

She continued through tears, “Rachel gave me this and she said, ‘I want you to start to use this on your hair.’ And I was like, ‘Fine.’ You know, I get a bunch of products all the time. And I, it was almost like she knew I was going to be on my own, and I’ve never had to be on my own with my hair.” Kat then gave props to the product that she has been using because it “helped me figure out that my hair will work with me, if I don’t give up on it.”





Elsewhere in the video, Kat expressed her hope that she’d be able to get roles that will allow her to rock her natural hair because she has always been having a hard time rocking lace front and wigs for her previous roles. “So for ‘Vampire Diaries’ I’d worn a lace front for many years. So the glue, and the wig clips, and the pulling, and the braids were hard on my hair,” she said. “I am so done. I just want to have a master fro.”