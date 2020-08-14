Julien returning to Montreal after coronary artery procedure

The Montreal Canadiens likely will be without head coach Claude Julien for the remainder of their series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Julien was transported to a Toronto-area hospital Wednesday night with chest pain, the team announced Thursday.

In an update from the club on Friday, the Habs revealed that Julien is returning home to Montreal following stenting of a coronary artery carried out by St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto on Thursday.

Kirk Muller, an associate coach with the Canadiens, has been named interim head coach for the time being.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin confirmed that the diagnosis is not related to the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Julien was hired by the Canadiens in 2017 after the team parted ways with Michel Therrien, who was with the club from 2000-03 and again from 2012-17.

The Canadiens lost Game 1 to the Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday and play Game 2 on Friday.