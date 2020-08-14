JoJo Fletcher to Replace Host Chris Harrison in Season 16 Due to COVID-19 Quarantine

Instagram

According to a new report, while the 49-year-old host is in quarantine, JoJo, who starred as the season 12 Bachelorette in 2016, will be taking over the hosting duty for 14 days.

Something will be different in the upcoming season 16 of “The Bachelorette“. Former star JoJo Fletcher reportedly has been tapped to temporarilly fill in for host Chris Harrison as he needs to be in quarantine for 14 days after he dropped off his son at college in Texas.

A source reveals to Us Weekly that because of his brief visit to Texas, Chris was unable to return to set at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California right away. “The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine,” an insider spills to the publication.

“The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college,” the source adds.

While the 49-year-old is in quarantine, JoJo, who starred as season 12 Bachelorette in 2016, will be taking over the hosting duty for 14 days. The source, however, notes that Chris “will be back in time for the last few shows.”

On Tuesday, August 11, Chris took to his Instagram account to share a photo of him with his son taken at the Texas Christian University. “Just like that he’s gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement,” he wrote in the caption.

“Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy,” he continued.

Neither JoJo nor Chris has confirmed the report.