Jim Boylen fired after two seasons as Bulls head coach

“No one could question Jim’s passion for our team and our organization,” president Michael Reinsdorf said. “We sincerely appreciate his tireless efforts and contributions during his time with the Bulls, and we wish him and his family the very best.”

Chicago is headed in a different direction after hiring Arturas Karnisovas as its new executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Bulls promoted Boylen from associate head coach to head coach after they fired Fred Hoiberg in 2018. It was the 55-year-old’s first head coaching job in the NBA after associate stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

Chicago had high hopes for the 2019-20 campaign, but injuries ultimately derailed the team from being successful.

Boylen also reportedly wasn’t liked in the Bulls locker room after he ran some grueling practices for players following games, according to The Athletic.

Frustration and relationship issues ultimately led to Boylen’s demise.

He led the team to a 22-43 record in the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Chicago missed the playoffs for the third straight year as a result.