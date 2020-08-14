Jeannie Mai Accused of Getting ‘Fake’ Butt After Dating Jeezy

Instagram

Comparing her physical appearance before and after she confirmed her relationship with the rapper, some staff members of ‘The Real’ believe that the co-host’s body began ‘changing’ after dating Jeezy.

– Has Jeannie Mai got an upgrade on her body to please her boyfriend Jeezy (previously Young Jeezy)? The television personality is accused of getting plastic surgery to enhance her look after some staffers of her TV show “The Real” noticed alleged difference in her appearance, her derriere in particular, prior and during her relationship with the rapper.

MTO News claim two members of the talk show’s crew told them that Jeannie’s body began “changing” after she started dating Jeezy. Comparing her physique before and after she confirmed her romance with her now-fiancee, one staffer said, “Jeannie is very skinny, even tinier than she looks on tv. And before dating Jeezy, her butt was completely flat. Like a typical Asian, flat.”

Suspecting that the 41-year-old stylist may have gone under the knife to get butt implants, the staffer continued, “Now she has a little bubble on her. It’s not giant, because Jeannie is a tiny girl, but she grew a bubble out of nowhere, I think it’s fake.”

Jeannie has not responded to the butt augmentation speculation, but she clearly has been proud of her body lately. On Monday, August 10, she flaunted her bikini body in a yellow two-piece bathing suit as she posed in the pool. “Some of you have never heard Freek-a-Leek by Petey Pablo and it really shows,” she wrote in the caption.

Back in July, she also posted several photos of her going braless and pantless in a blue number. “If it requires pants or a bra it ain’t happenin today,” she cheekily captioned it. Loving it, her fiance Jeezy left a comment which read, “Quarantine Bae.”

Jeannie and Jeezy confirmed their relationship in September 2019 after months of dating rumors. They have been quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As their relationship seems to grow stronger, she has hinted that the “I Luv It” hitmaker has made her change her mind about having a child.