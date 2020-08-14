Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.17% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.17%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.17% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (T:), which rose 2.76% or 138.0 points to trade at 5138.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.74% or 258.0 points to end at 9671.0 and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.30% or 54.0 points to 2401.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.00% or 70.0 points to trade at 1682.0 at the close. IHI Corp. (T:) declined 3.33% or 53.0 points to end at 1537.0 and Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.14% or 41.0 points to 1265.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1845 to 1641 and 199 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.58.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.28% or 0.12 to $42.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.22% or 0.10 to hit $44.86 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.97% or 19.05 to trade at $1951.35 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.10% to 106.81, while EUR/JPY fell 0.25% to 125.97.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 93.343.