Japan PM Abe sends ritual offering to war dead shrine on World War Two 75th anniversary By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War Two

TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of Japan’s World War Two defeat, a ruling party lawmaker said, but refrained from a personal visit that would anger Beijing and Seoul.

Past visits by Japanese leaders to Yasukuni have outraged South Korea and China because the shrine, dedicated to the country’s 2.5 million war dead, also honors 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal.

Bitter memories of Japan’s past military aggression run deep in China and the two Koreas, and ties with Seoul have been strained by a feud over compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japan’s wartime mines and factories.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR