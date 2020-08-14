Jana Duggar Laughs Off Her Single Status in Instagram Photo

Instagram

Jana’s sister-in-law Anna Duggar responds to her hilarious post in the photo-sharing site, writing in the comment section, ‘Hahaha!!!! That’s a good one Jana!’

–

Jana Duggar is poking fun at the fact that she’s the only one who is still single in her family. The 30-year-old reality TV personality, who has yet to find the right person to court, kiss and wed, addresses the matter in a cheeky post on her Instagram account.

In the Wednesday, August 12 post, Jana was seen smiling bright at the camera. The most interesting thing from the picture she shared was that she held up a sign above her head that read, “Please form single line here,” with an arrow pointing down at her.

<br />

Jana’s sister-in-law Anna Duggar responded to her hilarious post. “Hahaha!!!! That’s a good one Jana!” so she wrote in the comment section. A fan then assumed that men must be sliding into her DM following the post, writing, “I can hear your DMs accumulating as I type this.”

“Love it!! 30 and single is totally fine!” another fan added. Someone else noted that it’s never wrong to be single. “Don’t think you need a man to be complete . You can stay single and be just as happy,” the person said, while one other wrote, “Same age as you girl! We in this together…Gods Timing not ours!!”

While eight of her siblings, Josh, John David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah and Joy Anna, are all married with children, Jana has yet to settle down. That prompted people to think that the “19 Kids and Counting” star is actually lesbian and was dating BFF Laura DeMasie.

Shutting down the speculations, Jana explained in April 2019, “No. And I would like to stop that rumor. I have no interest in girls that way whatsoever. I have ‘courted’ or ‘dated’ a few guys, but so far nothing has gone into a serious relationship. Just continuing to wait and pray for the right guy to come along.”