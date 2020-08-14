Jamie Foxx on the “Human” Elements of Project Power Outshining the Superhero Action

Fishback went on to recall her eagerness to join Project Power after reading the script, especially since Foxx and Gordon-Levitt were attached.

“I was really excited when I got to know all the things that these characters were gonna do,” she noted. “I said, ‘Oh, this could be my, like, Dakota Fanning moment in Man on Fire with Denzel [Washington], or like Natalie Portman in The Professional. I could get that!'”

“We don’t get to see—we haven’t gotten to see young Black girls take up that space like that,” Fishback added.

Ultimately, she was able to have a good experience both on and off set, and even admitted that Foxx helped her “live out a moment that I didn’t know that I wanted so bad.”

The fulfilled dream? “The most epic Halloween I’ve ever had.”

Project Power is now streaming on Netflix.