Jake Paul’s FBI-Raided Home Hosts Boxing Match Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The new report surfaces after the YouTube star takes to Instagram in a since-deleted video to ‘set the record straight’ regarding the fact that FBI raided his house earlier this month.

It seems like Jake Paul can’t stop sparking controversy. According to a new report, his house, which was raided by FBI not even a week ago, hosts an amateur boxing match amid Coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, it was said that people attending the match ignored Coronavirous protocol.

TMZ reported that the YouTuber’s Calabasas mansion was packed with people on Wednesday, August 12. The news outlet claimed that only some of them wore masks to protect themselves.

It remains to be seen if Jake was present at the house when the match took place. However, Jake and his ex-girlfriend were photographed in an outing in Calabasas earlier in the day while wearing masks.

The new report surfaces after the YouTube star took to Instagram in a since-deleted video on the same day to “set the record straight” regarding the fact that FBI raided his house. The internet personality said in the video, “Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened.”

“It’s an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s**t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.” Jake went on to insist his “goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, music,” adding, “Thank you to all the fans who have been sticking by my side through all of these crazy times.”

The feds stormed the mansion on August 5 as part of a sting operation linked to Paul’s arrest during an Arizona mall riot in May, and in aerial footage obtained by ABC News the authorities were seen walking out with rifles. The 23-year-old was not at home when the agents arrived with a search warrant and no arrests were made during the raid.