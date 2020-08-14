J Balvin Admits to Have Gone Through ‘Very Difficult Days’ Due to COVID-19 Battle

Instagram

The ‘Mi Gente’ hitmaker confesses that he is recuperating from the coronavirus while giving an acceptance speech during the 2020 Premios Juventud event from his home in Colombia.

J Balvin recently contracted coronavirus and is recuperating at home in Colombia.

The 35-year-old “Mi Gente” hitmaker made the revelation while giving an acceptance speech during the 2020 Premios Juventud event on Thursday (August 13), in a message recorded from his house.

“At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19,” he said, as translated by JustJared.com. “These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.”

Urging fans to take the pandemic seriously, the “Agua” star added, “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

There have been more than 422,500 cases of COVID-19 in Colombia, with almost 77,000 of those picked up in the past week.