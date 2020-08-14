It’s always Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

LeanIn has a must–read report on the state of Black women in corporate America, a lone Adidas employee goes on strike, professional hockey goes woke, and guess who isn’t running a Global 500 company?
But first, here’s your Black Women’s Equal Pay Day week in review, in Haiku.
Work, work ‘til August,
just to make the same money!
The EVP,nbsp;of
XYZ don’t know
my name; he always calls me
the other Black girl.
I anchor,nbsp;a home,
a village, and big
ideas. In my mind I’m
the CEO. Can
you see me work,
work my way there? Or are you
standing in my way?
Take a well-earned break this weekend.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
[email protected]