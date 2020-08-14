Ishaan Khatter Signs a War Drama Titled Pippa

Ishaan Khatter’s filmography will surely be one illustrious list by the end of it. Right from Majid Majidi to Mira Nair, the newcomer has already worked with some of the finest talents. And he’s being offered some prestigious projects. Today Ishaan Khatter announced his new film titled Pippa where he will play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

The film is a war drama and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by Raja Krishna Menon who’d earlier helmed Airlift. Pippa is about the celebrated Army tank and the young actor will play veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film is an adaptation of the book The Burning Chaffees written by the Brigadier. Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to share the news of his new film and said that it’s an incredible honour for him to bag this role. Read his post here.





Ishaan Khatter has A Suitable Boy which will stream on an OTT platform soon. He also has Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday where he has very few scenes left to be shot.