Is Chainlink Poised for a Sell Off After Reaching New ATH? By Cointelegraph

Is Chainlink Poised for a Sell Off After Reaching New ATH?
Chainlink rallied another 4% today, maintaining its place as the fifth largest crypto asset by market cap — but are investors starting to become skittish?
According to on-chain analytics resource Santiment, Chainlink (LINK) investors may be “becoming increasingly uncertain in its prolonged rally.” Santiment reported that though there weren’t “many bearish indicators or signs of an impending top” for LINK as of last week, that may no longer be the case.
