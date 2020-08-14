India’s Modi says ready to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media in New Delhi

NEW DELHI () – India is ready to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines to distribute across the country when scientists give the go-ahead to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

“Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi.

“The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines.”

