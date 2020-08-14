Indians option Mike Clevinger, Zach Plesac after safety violations

Plesac and Clevinger violated MLB health and safety protocols for the season held amid the coronavirus pandemic when the pair left a team hotel and joined friends for a social dinner in Chicago last Saturday. Cleveland placed both on the restricted list earlier this week.

While Clevinger apologized, Plesac earned additional scorn among fans and beat reporters when he took to Instagram to lash out at the media about his blatant disregard for rules agreed upon by MLB and the MLB Players Association.

The Indians had already pulled Clevinger, who hasn’t performed since an Aug. 5 outing versus the Cincinnati Reds, from this weekend’s action. Plesac hasn’t pitched since last Saturday at the Chicago White Sox.

It’s unknown when either will rejoin the club, but Cleveland pitcher Adam Plutko made it clear earlier this week that both will have to work to reclaim trust among teammates: