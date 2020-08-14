In Beirut, Iran’s Zarif says up to Lebanon to decide future government By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
BEIRUT () – The Lebanese should be the only party who should decide their future government, Iran’s Foreign Minster Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday in Beirut.

Speaking after a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, he said Iran and private Iranian companies are ready to help Lebanon with reconstruction after the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut last week, and with the rehabilitation of the electricity sector.

The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, which had the support of the Iranian-aligned Hezbollah, resigned in the wake of the explosion.

