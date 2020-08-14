‘I’m Gonna Kick His A**’

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session, the ‘No Mediocre’ rapper goes off after finding his teenage son smoking what appears to be a joint while relaxing in a jacuzzi.

–

T.I. found something unexpected when he went on an Instagram Live on Thursday, August 13 to document his recent family trip. He was going around the cabin he rented for the trip when he caught his 15-year-old son, King, smoking what appeared to be a joint while relaxing in a jacuzzi.

Talking to his viewers, Tip said, “Of course we want our children to experience the life that we have afforded ourselves and introduce them to different parts of the world that we ain’t been able to experience when we was kids.” The “No Mediocre” rapper admitted to having a good time with his family until he saw what his teenage son did in the hot tub.

“But then I came back to this. Look at what I see,” he said, before panning the camera to King who stayed calm even after he was being found out by his father. “What is you doing, man?” so Tip asked, to which King calmly answered, “What?”

Tip then went back to talk to his viewers, “I’m going to come kick your a**, man. You see what I’m saying? N***a down there sitting in the goddamn jacuzzi. I don’t know what he’s doing, man. It looks like he– what is he doing? Is this what it come to? What the hell? Go look at your son. I’m going to kick this little n***a’s a**. Who does he think he is? In my damn house?”





It’s unclear what Tip did to his son after that, though some people suggested that he probably only asked King to put out the joint.

King is Tip’s son with his wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle. Just like his parents, the young boy aspires to be a musician and has performed at several shows.