I Went Undiagnosed by Multiple Doctors

The ‘Bring It On’ actress opens up about her journey trying to get pregnant before being diagnosed with adenomyosis on a new episode of Katie Lowes’ podcast ‘Katie’s Crib’.

Gabrielle Union saw multiple doctors while trying to get pregnant before one finally diagnosed her fertility issues correctly.

The 47-year-old actress opened up on trying to get pregnant on a new episode of actress Katie Lowes‘ podcast “Katie’s Crib”, released Thursday, August 13, explaining that, despite her condition being “really pronounced,” multiple doctors failed to point it out.

“I went undiagnosed through multiple rounds of IVF with different leading doctors in the field around the country,” the Bring It On star shared. “Not until the last doctor, Dr. Kelly Baek in California. That first ultrasound, she was like, “Oh, so, you have adenomyosis.”

Adenomyosis is a condition in which the endometrium – the lining of the uterus – begins to push through the muscle walls of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Suffers can have painful cramps and lower abdominal pressure, especially leading up to their periods, and it can also result in fertility issues as well as endometriosis.

“When Dr. Baek started asking me more questions going back to my periods and what my experience was like with my periods as a younger woman, I explained that I ended up getting on the pill not for birth control reasons, but because my periods were lasting like a third of the month and I was bleeding like I had been shot in the vagina,” she recalled.

Although she credited her doctor with being the first person to give her straight talk on her likelihood of getting pregnant, Gabrielle admitted that she thought going the surrogacy route would be admitting failure. However, husband Dwyane Wade persuade her to give it a try and to skip the medication – which has side-effects including brittle bones.

The couple went on to welcome daughter Kaavia, who’s now 21 months old. She is also stepmother to his three sons.