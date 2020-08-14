Huge fire breaks out at Birmingham’s Cadbury Club

More than 50 firefighters brought to tackle blaze, helped by hydraulic platform

A huge fire that broke out at the famous Cadbury Club in Birmingham has left employees ‘absolutely devastated’.

More than 50 fire fighters have been brought in to tackle the blaze at the company’s Bournville site, where flames are still lingering five hours after the fire started.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the air from several miles around.

The building, a sports and social club for employees, is believed to have been severely damaged in the fire, but luckily no injuries have been reported.

West Midlands Fire Service said that seven crews were in attendance.

‘Crews are currently dealing with a severe fire in Bournville. Four main jets are in use,’ they tweeted.’Please avoid Bournville Lane, Mary Vale Round and the surrounding area.’

A huge fire has broken out at the famous Cadbury Club in Birmingham, sending a plume of smoke hundreds of feet into the air

As night fell, fire trucks were still working to bring the blaze under control five hours after it had started

West Midlands Watch Commander Steve Harris said: ‘Crews are working very hard to to contain the fire and stop it spreading to any other buildings. Obviously in these hot conditions it is extremely difficult for them at the moment.

‘When asked if the fire had been brought under control, Steve added: ‘I wouldn’t say it i sunder control but we are fighting it from all four sides at the moment.

‘We do know that everyone is out of the building, there were some people in at the the fire started.’

Set in the heart of Bournville in southern Birmingham, the Cadbury Club has been established for over 35 years as a sports and social club, serving the chocolate company’s employees and the local community.

The social club is believed to have caught ablaze at around 5pm this afternoon, casting smoke across the city.

West Midlands Watch Commander Steve Harris said: ‘Crews are working very hard to to contain the fire and stop it spreading to any other buildings’

West Midlands Fire Service have more than 50 firefighters tackling the blaze

The building serves both as a bar and a reception room for weddings, birthdays and christenings.

Cadbury Committee member Peter Lucas has said he is devastated over the loss of the 100-year-old building.

‘It is just absolutely devastating – so sad. Firefighters are doing their best to try and save the original roof which is 100 years old but I am not sure it can be saved,’ he told BirminghamLive.

‘It is such a popular club. We have more than 400 members here and they are going to be absolutely devastated.

‘We are not sure what caused the fire at the moment though we believe it started in a small room by the bar area.’

Dramatic footage taken from the scene shows a large emergency service presence, and witnesses reporting smoke from the fire several miles away.

One man wrote: ‘Devastating news about the big fire The Cadbury Club. 400/250 capacity venue, excellent asset to the factory community and beyond.

‘On a personal level it also hits hard as me and my wife had our wedding reception there. Hope it can be saved.’