High flats horror as tragic toddler plunges to his death from ninth floor window

A tragic toddler has died after falling from a ninth floor window at a block of flats.

The wee boy, believed to be aged two, fell at around 4pm yesterday from a tower block in Shoreditch, east London.

Police and ambulance crews attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The full circumstances surrounding the death are not yet known.

Shocked neighbours reported hearing screaming and then seeing the toddler motionless on the ground beneath the open window.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a man, who they say is the boy’s father, screaming and saying “oh no, oh no”.

Residents, who had gathered at the scene, then looked to the open window on the ninth floor of the Charles Gardener Court building and saw another child peering down being told to move away.

Tammy Johnson, 41, who lives next door to the building, said: “I heard a noise when I was in my kitchen cooking. Then I came outside.

“I looked up at the open window, the other kid was peering out. The dad said: ‘get in, get in.’

The mother of four added: “I am an epileptic and I was so shocked I was almost having a fit. So I had to go inside. I couldn’t sleep last night, I was twisting and turning.”

Another neighbour, Isabella Peters, said she saw the boy’s father at the scene.

She said: “I just saw the boy’s dad standing there dressed only in his shorts, with his hands on his head shouting ‘no, no.’

The 25-year-old added: “Two ambulances then arrived and then a police car.”

Mrs Peters said that when the police cars arrived the man, believed to be the boy’s father, put his hands in the air in a gesture and walked towards the police car.

She added: “He knew instinctively that he had to do something to show to the officers he was innocent.

“He was only wearing his shorts and nothing else, not even any shoes, and went to sit in the police car.

“It’s so sad, that after the worst thing that could ever happen to you.”

Residents said the victim’s family had only moved into the flats just over a year ago.

The deceased boy’s distraught relatives, believed to live elsewhere, turned up at the scene after the incident yesterday.

Neighbours reported seeing relatives arriving before they fell to the ground crying.

Mrs Peters said she will never forget the harrowing scenes she saw yesterday.

She added: “It was a tragic accident.

“Toddlers are so smart; it just takes a couple of seconds for something to go wrong. I just wish this had never happened and that I never saw what I did. I will always have that picture in my head.

“This is how we feel and we are just neighbours. Imagine how the family must feel. The mum, the dad, the children. It is just devastating.

“The most important thing now is to be in solidarity with the family and make sure this never happens again.”

Mrs Peters, who has four young cousins, urged those who manage the building to review windows safety.

She said: “There are three settings for opening the windows. If you look up at the gap, a child could easily fit through that. The council definitely need to check it out.”

Another resident confirmed that the windows open completely leaving a wide gap posing a risk of falling.

Bilal Achi, 43, who lives on the 16th floor with his two young children said: “It opens all the way. Obviously two adults together could fit through, not only one. It needs to be changed.

He added: “I have a four-year-old and 10-year-old. Now I have to make sure the windows are fully shut before I leave.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 4.20pm on Thursday August 13 to Haberdasher Street in Shoreditch to reports of a child fallen from height from a residential building.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended (LAS). A young child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers.”

An investigation is under way into the incident which neighbours described as a “tragic accident.”

Hackney Council, which owns and manages the building, called the fall a “truly devastating incident” and vowed to work with the police to “understand how this tragedy came about.”

Neighbours were in shock this morning as they placed flowers next to where the toddler fell.

Esilinah Lunga, 78, who lives next door to the dead boy’s family, said: “When you look up you can see some windows are really wide open.

“For people with children, it’s very risky. The council should check the windows, especially when there are small children. I nearly had an accident myself.”

Paul Fowler, Hackney Council spokesperson, said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family of the child.

“We are offering all the support we can to both the family and the neighbours, and we will of course work with the police to help their investigations and understand how this tragedy came about. I can confirm the block is owned and managed by Hackney Council.”

Mrs Lunga said the boy’s family had lived in the flat on the ninth floor with their two sons for around three years. She described them as friendly and considerate neighbours.

The grandmother said: “I had often seen the toddler in the buggy, but I haven’t been going out for a while because of the virus so I hadn’t seen him for some weeks. I didn’t think he could walk.”

She added: “The mother and father were very friendly.

“One the father came over to tell me he was organising a surprise party for his wife to warn me about any noise. I really feel so sad for the family.