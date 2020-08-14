Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ Resumes Filming Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Netflix

The crew members of the Netflix fantasy series starring the ‘Man of Steel’ hunk are back on set to resume filming the upcoming second season following hiatus.

Filming has resumed on season two of Henry Cavill‘s Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher” following a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show was expected to resume filming on Monday (17Aug20), as indicated in a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account last month, and Stephen Surjik, who directed two episodes of the first season, told fans on Wednesday the show is already up and running again.

He captioned a post of a camera ready to film, “It’s T minus 3 min to ignition and lift off for our second run at Witcher S2. Everyone is being cautious but spirits are high. You’re looking out new covid communication system (sic), reducing close contact among crew.”

Henry, who plays Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster-hunter known as “witcher” in the show, is yet to confirm whether he has arrived on set to begin filming his scenes. The first series was shot in Eastern Europe and Spain.

The release date for the second series is yet to be announced, but its original run proved hugely popular and was watched in 76 million households, a record for a debut season on Netflix. Bosses at the streaming service have also announced a prequel series, titled “Blood Origin“.