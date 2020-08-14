Health Officials Say Forthcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be “Free” For All & It’s Expected In January 2021

Roommates, as the country continues to wait for an official COVID-19 vaccine, new reports confirm that the wait is almost over. According to reports from medical officials, the COVID-19 vaccine is just a few months away—and it will be “free” for all Americans.

According to Paul Mango, a senior health department official, “We are on track to deliver hundreds of millions of doses by January 2021.” The government has reportedly invested over $10 billion in six vaccine projects. If a COVID-19 vaccine is approved after clinical trials, hundreds of millions of doses will be delivered and paid for by the government, according to Mango.

As for the cost to have these doses administered by doctors and other technicians, it’s been revealed that it should more than likely be covered by health insurance providers. Mango also said that “most” commercial insurers will waive out-of-pocket fees.

“What we’re hoping is that every American will not only get a free vaccine distributed to many different outlets but also will not have to pay for the administration of that vaccine,” he added. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed that doses purchased by the federal government will be provided at no cost as part of Operation Warp Speed—which is the Trump administration’s effort to develop and deploy a coronavirus vaccine.

As we previously reported, the U.S. has official authority to fine or jail anyone who refuses to take the vaccine according to a law enacted back in 1905.

