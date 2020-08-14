Google wants to help with your staycation with new features

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, searches for “staycation,” “beach rentals” and “cabin rentals” have dropped by 100 percent, according to Google. With that, Google Canada has released travel-related trends to help users learn more about taking trips within the country.
Google has also released features to help people stay up-to-date with travel related details to take concern of when taking a trip in the country.
Some of these features include allowing users to see the percentage of open hotels with availability and the number of flights going in and out of a city or the country.
There’s also a free cancellation filter, allowing users to find hotel and vacation rentals that offer refundable rates.
You can learn more about Google’s staycation features and travel trends here.