Google wants to help with your staycation with new features

Isaac Novak
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, searches for “staycation,” “beach rentals” and “cabin rentals” have dropped by 100 percent, according to Google. With that, Google Canada has released travel-related trends to help users learn more about taking trips within the country.

Google has also released features to help people stay up-to-date with travel related details to take concern of when taking a trip in the country.

Some of these features include allowing users to see the percentage of open hotels with availability and the number of flights going in and out of a city or the country.

There’s also a free cancellation filter, allowing users to find hotel and vacation rentals that offer refundable rates.

You can learn more about Google’s staycation features and travel trends here.

