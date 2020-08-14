Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.71% By .com

© . Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.71%



.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.71%, while the index lost 1.42%, and the index fell 1.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 0.86% or 0.79 points to trade at 92.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) added 0.20% or 0.030 points to end at 15.340 and Linde PLC (DE:) was unchanged 0.00% or 0.000 points to 210.700 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Wirecard AG (DE:), which fell 5.61% or 0.081 points to trade at 1.359 at the close. Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.38% or 0.530 points to end at 21.735 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was down 1.83% or 0.960 points to 51.480.

The top performers on the MDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 3.37% to 42.355, Stroeer SE (DE:) which was up 3.33% to settle at 65.150 and Aareal Bank AG (DE:) which gained 1.88% to close at 19.000.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.04% to 115.600 in late trade, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 7.06% to settle at 44.500 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 5.62% to 42.00 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 3.37% to 42.355, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.52% to settle at 10.690 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which gained 0.99% to close at 42.900.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.04% to 115.600 in late trade, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 7.06% to settle at 44.500 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which was down 5.93% to 25.380 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 419 to 239 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Internet AG NA (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 0.99% or 0.420 to 42.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 4.13% to 25.20.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.29% or 25.50 to $1944.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.52% or 0.22 to hit $42.02 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.38% or 0.17 to trade at $44.79 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.30% to 1.1847, while EUR/GBP rose 0.06% to 0.9046.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 93.017.