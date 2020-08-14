Home Business Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.71% By .com

Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.71% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.71%

.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.71%, while the index lost 1.42%, and the index fell 1.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 0.86% or 0.79 points to trade at 92.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) added 0.20% or 0.030 points to end at 15.340 and Linde PLC (DE:) was unchanged 0.00% or 0.000 points to 210.700 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Wirecard AG (DE:), which fell 5.61% or 0.081 points to trade at 1.359 at the close. Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.38% or 0.530 points to end at 21.735 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was down 1.83% or 0.960 points to 51.480.

The top performers on the MDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 3.37% to 42.355, Stroeer SE (DE:) which was up 3.33% to settle at 65.150 and Aareal Bank AG (DE:) which gained 1.88% to close at 19.000.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.04% to 115.600 in late trade, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 7.06% to settle at 44.500 and HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was down 5.62% to 42.00 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Qiagen NV (DE:) which rose 3.37% to 42.355, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.52% to settle at 10.690 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which gained 0.99% to close at 42.900.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 10.04% to 115.600 in late trade, Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 7.06% to settle at 44.500 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which was down 5.93% to 25.380 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 419 to 239 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in United Internet AG NA (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 0.99% or 0.420 to 42.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 4.13% to 25.20.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.29% or 25.50 to $1944.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.52% or 0.22 to hit $42.02 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.38% or 0.17 to trade at $44.79 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.30% to 1.1847, while EUR/GBP rose 0.06% to 0.9046.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 93.017.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©