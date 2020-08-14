Geelong thrash Port Adelaide by 10 goals, Tom Hawkins bags six goals

Geelong has sent a statement to the rest of the competition by thumping ladder-leaders Port Adelaide by 10 goals at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

Led by star forward Tom Hawkins who booted six goals for his side, the Cats defeated the Power 14.7 (91) to 4.7 (31).

Today’s win cushions Geelong’s position in the top four as they move into the second spot and sit just four points out from the first-placed Power.

Tom Hawkins (Getty)

Unfortunately, the Geelong football club was hit with some tragic news earlier in the week surrounding the family of club legend and veteran Gary Ablett.

Ablett’s wife Jordan revealed the news on social media today when she made an emotional post on Instagram about the death of her mother Trudy.

The Cats tonight wore black armbands to pay tribute to the Ablett family.

The 36-year-old had left Geelong and the AFL’s isolation bubble earlier in the season to be by his wife’s side to focus on a number of personal issues.

After the match, Hawkins had a couple of messages he wanted to deliver for those close to him, which included a special mention to Ablett and his wife.

“To Gary and Jordan Ablett, myself and the footy club are really thinking about you guys at the moment,” he said.

The Cats will face the Crows next Sunday while the Power will take on the Hawks next Saturday.