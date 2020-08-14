Fans Calls Out Kim Zolciak For Alleged Past Shady Behavior Towards Kandi Burruss Regarding Their Song “Don’t Be Tardy For The Party”

Roommates, it’s been almost a decade since former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and current cast member Kandi Burruss teamed up together to record their song “Don’t Be Tardy For The Party.” However, due to the messy way things ended between them over royalities of the song, it’s been a sore spot for the ladies and apparently for fans—and one fan called out Kim and Bravo for still being on the network despite how she treated Kandi.

Bravo recently announced on Instagram that Kim Zolciak’s family spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy” is set to return for a brand new season this October. Well, a fan took that as an opportunity to slam Bravo for still airing Kim’s show despite her past treatment of Kandi Burruss by not paying her the royalties of their song “Don’t Be Tardy For The Party.”

The fan wrote this to the Bravo network and Kim:

“Bravo: We are committed to confronting racism in all forms. It’s not a moment it’s a movement. Also Bravo: but we are still going to air Kim Zolizack’s show named for a song she stole from a black woman on national TV”

Kim quickly responded with:

“@nikkiallenwhite check the court records baby before you spread lies she was overpaid and the judge threw it out of court!!!”

View this post on Instagram Oop! #KimZolziak responds to a commenter who accuses her of stealing #TardyForTheParty from #KandiBurruss in relation to #Bravo promoting Kim’s new show! (SWIPE) ( : @bravo) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 14, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

You’ll recall that Bravo recently aired a “Black In America” special with several Black cast members from shows on the network, including Kandi Burruss.

