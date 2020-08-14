Facebook somehow blames Apple for lost events revenue during COVID-19

This afternoon Facebook has criticized Apple over how it runs its App Store regarding a new events streaming service on the social media platform. Facebook’s comments today suggested that Apple’s 30% App Store commission is “hurting small businesses during a global pandemic,” according to Bloomberg.

The criticism from Facebook came today as it launched a new service that hosts paid livestreamed events like fitness classes or seminars. Speaking to Bloomberg, Facebook says it asked Apple to skip taking a cut of App Store purchases for the new service but it declined.

The social network on Friday rolled out a paid events feature in 20 countries, offering businesses the ability to charge users for access to live video streams, like a yoga class or seminar. Facebook said that Apple didn’t agree to waive its usual 30% fee for all transactions that take place within apps on its devices, and won’t let Facebook process the payments using its own technology for iOS users.

