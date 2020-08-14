Early predictions for the 2020 NBA Western Conference Playoffs

The 2020 NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference are already set . That’s close to becoming the case out west with the exception of a play-in tournament between the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

With the playoffs slated to start at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Monday, there’s a whole heck of a lot to look at in the Western Conference. Can the top-seed Los Angeles Lakers rebound after tough go at it in Orlando? What can we expect from the Houston Rockets?

It’s in this that I give you predictions for the play-in tournament and the first round of the 2020 NBA Western Conference Playoffs

Damian Lillard dominates, Trail Blazers take play-in game