EA Access And Origin Access Are Now Rebranded to EA Play

EA will combine its EA Access and Origin Access gaming subscription services with a new name and look called EA Play. Origin Access Premier is going to get changed to EA Play Pro, and the changes will be implemented on August 18.

“All the great benefits you love (access to a library of top titles, early game trials, and your 10% membership discount) aren’t going anywhere. In fact, we’re adding even more in the coming months, starting with exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles,” EA said in a blog post about the change.

The rebranding won’t cost anything to customers, and prices will remain the same. A current EA Access or Origin Access subscription will run for $5 a month and $30 a year. Origin Access Premier, soon to be EA Play Pro, costs $15 a month or $100 a year. There are a few differences between a basic and premier membership. Premier includes extra content, full access to an early game instead of just a 10-hour preview, and a “premier” vault of access to back games, as opposed to a “basic” one.

“Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play,” EA said.

The subscription contains exclusive in-game rewards and challenges, special member-only content, early trials of new games, access to a bevy of well-liked EA games, and the ability to save 10% on EA purchases like games and DLC. These games include upcoming releases like Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and Star Wars: Squadrons, the company said.

“[Perks] will vary from title to title, but we’re talking things like early access challenges and rewards like Ultimate Team Packs, exclusive vanity items and cosmetics, and more,” EA said.

EA also hosts an annual live event called EA Play that is “dedicated to sharing the latest EA news and game updates with our global community.” The company is giving that a new name as well: EA Play Live. The last live event was in June.

The rebranding arrives just as EA is getting ready to bring its gaming subscription services to Steam. On August 14, a landing page for EA Access on Steam said that the service was “coming soon.”

Editors’ Recommendations

























