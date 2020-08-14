Drake Appears to Diss Kanye West on New Song, Hires Kim Kardashian Look-Alike for the MV

One of the lines that makes people convinced the Canadian star is shading his nemesis finds him rapping, ‘This in between us is not like a store, this isn’t an closeable gap, ayy.’

–

Drake has officially started his new era. The Canadian hip-hop star has just released his new song entitled “Laugh Now, Cry Later” along with its music video, and people quickly assumed that he dissed his nemesis Kanye West on the newly-released tune that featured Lil Durk.

One of the lines that made people convinced that Drake threw shots at Kanye found the former rapping, “This in between us is not like a store, this isn’t an closeable gap, ayy.” For your information, Kanye signed a deal in June 2020 to bring his clothing line Yeezy to Gap, a clothing store brand.

Some other lines that had people thinking Drake shaded Kanye featured the “Hotline Bling” rapper spitting bars, “Baby, we took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town/ Baby, where do these n***as be at when they say they doin’ all this and all that?” He continued to rap, “Please don’t play that n***a songs at this party, I can’t even listen to that.”

As people might have already realized, “Ghost Town” is one of Kanye’s songs, so a number of individuals assumed that Drake was referring to that. Someone speculated, “Drake and Kim Kardashian both have houses in the same hills, and there’s always been rumors about both of them hooking up. ‘Ghost Town’ was one of Kanye’s biggest songs of 2018. This might be a reach but who knows. Drake always does this.”

Not stopping there, some assumed that he made use of the music video to diss Kanye as it was filmed in Nike’s HQ, which is a rival of Kanye’s Yeezy Adidas line. Moreover, an individual pointed out that Drake purposely hired a Kim Kardashian look-alike to star in the music video, which also featured Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. “Drake drop a Yeezy diss track with a Kim K look alike in the vid,” so the person said.

Putting the diss aside, “Cry Now Laugh Later” serves as the first single off Drake’s upcoming album “Certified Love Boy” which is slated to arrive this summer.