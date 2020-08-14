Dragons V Parramatta Eels, Phil Gould slams Bunker referees, Kaide Ellis no try, Zac Lomax

League legend Phil Gould blew up deluxe after the Dragons were denied a try in their narrow 14-12 win over the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.

Gould ripped into the Bunker after a video review led to the St George-Illawarra having a try “taken off them” as scored were locked at 12-12 in the second half.

The Dragons looked to have scored but Bunker replays showed a knock-on by Kaide Ellis before he took possession of the ball.

“They make it too complicated,” Gould ranted on Nine’s commentary in reaction to the Bunker’s ruling.

Josh Kerr No Try (Nine)

“They look for too much. You don’t referee the game with a magnifying glass.

“I must be getting too old.

“That’s a try in any era, in any decade. In any era!

“They look for the one-percent chance to overrule things, they really do.

“It’s kind of like they want to find something none of us can see.

“Don’t start me. I’m going for a walk.”

NRL Highlights: Eels v Dragons – Round 14

The Dragons missed out on potentially six points due to the Bunker’s contentious decision, however they were fortuitously awarded a penalty instead, after Eels’ Reed Mahoney called offside at the play-the-ball.

That allowed Zac Lomax to easily convert the penalty to edge his team ahead in what proved to be the game-winning points in coach Paul McGregor’s last time at the helm.