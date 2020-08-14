Dozens Are Feared Dead in Nepal Landslide

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A landslide caused in part by unusually heavy rain in a district of Nepal bordering China buried dozens of homes early Friday, killing at least 11 people and leaving 27 others missing, officials said.

Shreedhar Neupane, a press adviser to the speaker of Nepal’s House of Representatives, said on Friday that 38 people in the village of Lidi were believed to have been buried in the landslide. “The army has been retrieving dead bodies,” Mr. Neupane said.

He said that 11 bodies had been recovered so far, and that five critically injured people had been airlifted to Kathmandu, the capital. Thirty-seven homes in the village, which consists of about 150 houses built on a steep slope, were buried, and a few were swept away, Mr. Neupane said.