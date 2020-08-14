Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert is hospitalized

President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump has been hospitalized in New York, White House officials confirmed on Friday.

The 72-year-old has been described as ‘very ill’, however details of his condition are still unknown.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed Robert had been admitted to the hospital in a statement to ABC News, but did not provide details on the nature of his illness.

McEnany said the president has a ‘very good relationship’ with his brother and plans to visit him in the hospital later today.

Robert Trump (left), the president’s younger brother, is ‘very ill’ and has been admitted to the hospital in New York, White House officials confirmed on Friday

The 72-year-old was previously hospitalized for a week in June. He is pictured right with sister Maryanne and brother Donald in 1990

Robert is the youngest of the five Trump siblings born to Fred and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. Pictured left to right: Donald, Fred Jr, Robert, Maryanne, and Elizabeth

Trump is due to travel to his country club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

Robert, the youngest of the five Trump siblings, had spent more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in June.

He was recently involved in a legal battle against niece Mary Trump to block her from publishing a tell-all book on the president.

Mary is a daughter of the brothers’ eldest sibling, Fred Trump Jr, who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.

Robert had filed for an injunction claiming the explosive book, ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’, violated the terms of a confidentiality agreement she signed nearly two decades ago.

In a statement to the Times in June, he accused his niece of attempting to ‘sensationalize and mischaracterize’ their family relationship for her own financial gain.

‘I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,’ Robert said.

Robert has openly voiced his support for his brother over years. He is pictured hugging Donald after delivering his presidential acceptance speech on Election Day 2016

Robert was recently involved in a legal battle against niece Mary Trump (left) to block her from publishing a tell-all book on the president, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man (right)

The explosive memoir was eventually released last month after a judge agreed to lift a temporary restraining order preventing Mary from publicizing or distributing her work.

The judge said the confidentiality clauses in the 2001 agreement, ‘viewed in the context of the current Trump family circumstances in 2020, would offend public policy as a prior restraint on protected speech.’

The younger Trump has openly voiced his support for his brother over years.

In an interview with Page Six ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Robert said he supported his brother’s campaign ‘1,000 per cent’.’

He was later seen celebrating Donald’s victory at the New York Hilton where the then president-elect delivered his acceptance speech.

Robert had also held a senior position in the family business, but unlike his brother, he has generally maintained a low public profile.

He previously served as an executive for Trump Organization where he managed the real estate portfolio outside of Manhattan.

He was married to socialite Blaine Trump until their 2007 divorce, and currently serves on the board of directors of ZeniMax Media.

The president also has two older sisters, Elizabeth Trump Grau, who is a retired executive from Chase Manhattan Bank, and Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge.

He is currently based in Long Island where he lives with wife Anne Marie Pallan.