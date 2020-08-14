Donald Trump’s Brother Robert Hospitalized With Serious Ailment

WENN

President Trump reveals he is going to visit his ‘very ill’ younger brother who has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in New York for an unknown ailment.

The younger brother of U.S. President Donald Trump has been hospitalised in New York.

An ABC News report emerged early on Friday (14Aug20) indicating Robert Trump was “very ill” although it’s not known what caused his ailment.

A White House spokesperson has since confirmed Robert’s hospitalisation, revealing the Republican leader, 74, plans to visit his sibling later on Friday.

At a press briefing earlier in the day, the President said, “I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago (sic). And he’s in the hospital right now.”

“Hopefully he’ll be alright, but… he’s having a hard time.”

Robert, a former Trump Organization executive who was born in 1948, had previously required medical attention for an undisclosed condition in the spring.