Curious story of Kodak’s pivot to pharma highlights questionable interplay of business and government in Trump era

Article content continued

A historic agreement with a great American company U.S. President Donald Trump

Kodak’s share price moves deserve equal attention. The stock started jumping the day before the announcement, purportedly after the company notified local media that big news was coming. Was that anything more than the kind of careless mistake which a drug ingredient company is not supposed to make?

Finally, investors need an explanation for the windfall paper profits executives made on shares they bought or were granted strikingly close to an announcement that clearly stood to transform the company’s valuation. Jim Continenza, Kodak’s CEO, bought stock in June which rocketed in value to US$2.8 million at the peak. He was awarded a further 1.75 million stock options the day before the announcement which made them instantly profitable.

Kodak says that Continenza has spent more on Kodak’s shares than he has earned from the company, and that the award’s timing was a technicality. Still, more than a quarter of his options became exercisable immediately, which makes them look like a gift to management, not an incentive to align its interests with long-term shareholders’.

Even after the stock’s slide, the close-knit group of investors on Kodak’s board and shareholder register are enjoying substantial paper gains. One director, the investor George Karfunkel, donated 3 million shares with his wife to a religious group called Congregation Chemdas Yisroel on July 29, the day the stock peaked. What tax benefit he receives in return should be another question for investigators.