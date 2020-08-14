Cousins found clinging to lobster pots after 15 hours at sea said nobody heard their screams

A paddle boarder who was lost at sea with her teenage cousin for 15 hours has spoken of how no one could hear their cries for help as they desperately clung to a lobster pots.

Sara Feeney, 23, and Ellen Glynn vanished on a paddle boarding trip at Furbo Beach in Connemara, County Galway, Ireland on Wednesday.

The terrified pair drifted 17 miles out to sea and were finally found clinging to lobster pots after a determined battle to survive in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sara says they screamed at a helicopter for help, only for it to miss them.

They were not rescued until Thursday morning when fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan found them.

The alarm was raised at 9.30pm, with Mr Oliver and Morgan finding them the next morning near Inisheer.

Ellen said the duo got caught by surprise by the weather and were swept from the route they wanted to take.

“I go out paddleboarding a lot but Sara had not really been our much before but we had been out two nights in a row together so we knew when we set out on Thursday that it would not be dark,” she explained to RTE radio after their dramatic return to land.

“We went out a bit further as there were people swimming near us but then the wind came quickly behind us and we didn’t notice how far it took us.

“The wind got really strong and the waves got really strong all very quickly so we kind of just knew we weren’t going to get back in.

“Straight away, we just tied the two paddle boards together so we could keep together.

“We tried to paddle in but the waves just got really strong.

“We started to try and paddle back when we realised how far we were from the shore but it was just that the wind had picked up very quickly and the waves had gotten too strong.

“We kind of figured that we wouldn’t be able to get back to the shore so we started screaming in the hope that someone would hear us and come for help.

“The wind was just so strong that nobody could hear us screaming.

“We could see there were people on the beach but nobody could hear us scream, we were fairly far out.”

Ellen said she was the one who decided to tie their two paddleboards together.

“I just figured it would be a lot more difficult if we ended up being blown away separately,” she added.

She said they were aware of the danger they were in but decided to stay calm.

“At first, we realised how deep the water was so we got a little bit panicky but we just said there was no point in panicking,” she said.

“We just said we should stay positive and everything will be fine.

“There were heavy winds and thunder and lightning.

“We were absolutely frozen and really scared.

“I think we were quite sure we would be found.

“We were worried about how cold we were as we were just shaking like leaves and frozen.”

She revealed they used a strap on one of the paddleboards to connect it to the other one and we even able to take turns sleeping.

Ellen said: “We tied the paddle boards onto the life buoys connected to a lobster pot so we could stay where we were in the water.

“We were so tired we took turns going to sleep on the paddleboards in the water.

“In hindsight it seems so weird but we really did just stay so calm.

“We maybe didn’t realise the height of the danger we were.”

She paid tribute to the search and rescue teams and the fishermen who found them.

We had not seen a single boat all day and we saw a helicopter in the distance but it did not come for us.

She added: “Then out in the distance, we saw a boat and we started waving our paddles like crazy.

“It was Patrick and Morgan Oliver coming to save us.

“I didn’t know they were looking for us, I just thought they were out fishing.

“I honestly don’t know how to thank them.

“We are so, so grateful.

“I have no idea what would have happened to us if they had not have found us.”

She said her legs collapsed from under her when she was rescued and was treated for dehydration.

Her cousin was released from hospital in Co Galway on Thursday night.

Ellen said she hopes to get out of hospital on Friday night or Saturday morning at the earliest.

Ellen’s father Johnny Glynn said he was relieved the women were able to stick together and stay calm throughout the ordeal.

Mr Glynn said: “We knew yesterday that we only really had from first light, which is 5am, until 9pm last night.

“You know, it’s the worst-case scenario after that.

“Throughout the whole thing, I just hoped that they were still together.

“Ellen told me in the hospital last night that they tied the paddleboards together.

“I don’t know how they did that or what they did it with but they tied them together and that was really the best thing they did.

“Can you imagine being on your own compared to having a companion with you and to go through that alone?”

Mr Glynn said he would be “forever grateful” to Patrick and Morgan Oliver for rescuing the women.