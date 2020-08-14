Couple arrested as suspects in shooting death of dog in Lakewood

Matilda Coleman
A man and woman have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a dog in Lakewood.

Sean Andrews, 42, and Desiree Andrews, 40, of Arvada, have been arrested as suspects for the Aug. 1 shooting of a dog near the intersection of West 12th Avenue and Teller Street, according to police.

The couple was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 2800 block of South Ivan Way in Denver, police said.

