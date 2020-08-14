Coronavirus Live Updates

If you recover from the virus, you’re protected for up to three months, the C.D.C. says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance recently to suggest that people who have recovered from the virus can safely mingle with others for three months.

It was a remarkable addition to the body of guidance from the agency, and the first acknowledgment that immunity to the virus may persist for three months.

In June, a study found that antibody levels could wane over a course of two to three months in people with confirmed infections who experienced mild symptoms or no symptoms. They drop off, but they may still be present at low levels, including below the limit of detection.

The latest C.D.C. guidance — which was tucked into public recommendations about who needs to quarantine — goes a bit further.