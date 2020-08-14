Commentators baffled by pivotal Bunker captain’s challenge decision in Dragons win over Parramatta Eels

The Dragons battled hard to upset Parramatta in a 14-12 Friday night thriller, to give the perfect send-off to departing coach Paul McGregor.

However they got their fair share of luck at Bankwest Stadium in the narrow contest against the third-on-the-ladder Eels.

In a low-scoring affair where a penalty goal proved to be the difference, one of the most pivotal moments of the game came just before halftime.

The Dragons took a 10-6 lead into the break after a successful captain’s challenge that left Nine NRL commentators Phil Gould and Peter Sterling stunned.

Returning Dragons star Corey Norman was being tackled when referees blew the whistle for a knock-on.

They immediately used the captain’s challenge to review the decision.

“[Norman] drops it, loses it. The hand was in a vulnerable place from Dylan Brown, but he moves it,” Eels legend Peter Sterling said in Nine’s commentary.

“He actually brings the ball out with the back of his hand. How do you rake the ball with the back of your hand?”

NRL Highlights: Eels v Dragons – Round 14

NRL analyst and league great Phil Gould agreed that Norman simply knocked the ball on with a loose carry.

“He drops it,” he said.

“His [Brown’s] arm is dragged back from the other defender. He’s got him by the elbow, that’s how the ball comes loose.”

Both Sterling and Gould were expecting the challenge to be unsuccessful, but then the stunning decision came in from the Bunker.

After several replays they awarded the Red V a penalty inside Parramatta territory for an illegal rake by Brown.

“Dylan’s hand is on the ball, there is pressure now being applied to it, which rakes the ball out with more than one player in the tackle,” the video referee said over the broadcast.

“No…that’s…dear oh dear,” Gould said, shocked in reaction to the decision.

“It’s a big moment,” Sterling added.

“We’ve set a new standard for raking the ball – you can do it with the back of your hand!” Nine commentator Ray Warren said.

Mikaele Ravalawa scores for the Dragons (Nine)

On the very next set St George-Illawarra scored through Ravalawa.

To his credit the Dragons’ star winger did a lot of work to get the ball down in the corner in a magnificent finish off a wide pass from Norman.