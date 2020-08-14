Comic Big Jay Oakerson Assures He’s Fine After Getting Yanked Off Stage During Show

WENN/C.M. Wiggins

According to the club owner Joel Richardson, the audience member who yanks the comedian off the stage probably ‘was trying to defend his sister’s honor.’

–

Big Jay Oakerson‘s set in Philadelphia on Thursday night, August 14 did not go as planned. Instead of wrapping up his set in a nice way, the stand-up comedian left in pain after a furious fan violently dragged him off the stage because he asked the club owner to get an audience member out of the place.

Joel Richardson, the comedy club owner, told Page Six that the said audience member had been heckling a lot of stand-ups to the point that he told Big Jay to give a nod if he wanted her booted. Big Jay did the exact same thing afterward, but her brother was not having it and immediately went to the stage to grab Big Jay by the leg and yank him off stage, as seen in the video that went around online.

<br />

Fans soon helped Big Jay get back on his feet while the staff members called on the cops, according to Joel. “I guess the guy was trying to defend his sister’s honor. Although if you met her, I’m not sure how much honor there was to defend,” he said. “Jay couldn’t have handled it any better.”

Page Six reported that the audience member who yanked Big Jay off stage has been arrested and banned from entering the club ever again.

Big Jay himself has also addressed the controversy during an Instagram Live session, assuring his fans that he’s fine. “It was a crazy night. I’m OK. Everything’s fine. The other guy is in a lot of pain and in jail,” he said during the stream, joking that his partner was “scared” during the incident.

<br />

He later returned to the photo-sharing site to double down on his comment and try to make light of the situation by posting a photo of someone lying in a hospital bed. “Thank you all for the well wishes…. as you can see, im all good!” so he said.