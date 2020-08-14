Comedy Series ‘Ted Lasso’ and Documentary ‘Boys State’ Debut on Apple TV+

Apple today released “Boys State” and “Ted Lasso,” two new shows on its TV+ streaming platform.

“Boys State” is a political documentary that covers a week-long annual program where 1,100 17-year-old teenage boys in Texas participate in a mock exercise to build their own state government.

Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks, and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red. In the process, they have created a complex portrait of contemporary American masculinity, as well as a microcosm of our often dispiriting national political divisions that nevertheless manages to plant seeds of hope.

Apple purchased “Boys State” earlier this year for $10 million. The documentary won the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, is one of its executive producers.

“Ted Lasso” is a comedy series from actor and Saturday Night Live alumnus Jason Sudeikis, and revives the character he played for NBC Sports’ 2013 English Premier League coverage.

Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Apple has been adding new television content to ‌Apple TV‌+ on a regular basis, and yesterday we learned that Apple is planning to launch an ‌Apple TV‌ Channels bundle that features CBS All Access and Showtime at a discounted price as soon as next week.